Thousands protest at Cal Anderson Park, marching to downtown Seattle, UW rally on the move

SEATTLE — Multiple protests have commenced in Seattle and surrounding areas Saturday, including one during the University of Washington’s (UW) graduation.

The “No Kings” rallies are meant to run opposite of President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., according to Axios Seattle. Saturday is also the president’s 79th birthday.

The Cal Anderson Park protest has begun its march just after 1 p.m., heading into downtown Seattle.

“Any concerns for safety today?” KIRO reporter Scott Carty asked marching participants.

“No,” a couple from West Seattle responded. “We want to show with a peaceful protest that this is who we are.”

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) and other law enforcement agencies are expecting thousands of protesters to be stretched across Capitol Hill, University District, downtown Seattle, and other neighborhoods of the city.

“NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies,” event coordinators stated.

In addition to the demonstrations’ goal to end U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids ordered by the Trump administration, protesting in solidarity with the movements in Los Angeles, the protests will also focus on what they claim is rising authoritarianism under the Trump administration.

The Cal Anderson protest is supported in part by Seattle Indivisible, a grassroots and all-volunteer organization working to create and secure progressive policies.

“In his ruthless pursuit of power, Donald Trump has launched an assault on the American people—destroying livelihoods, dismantling democratic institutions, terrorizing communities, and defying the rule of law,” Seattle Indivisble said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s rally. “He has weaponized our government to silence dissent, seeking to dominate Congress, the press, universities, states, cities, and anyone who refuses to submit to his authoritarian agenda. Now, he has ordered the military to crush protesters in Los Angeles and threatens Seattle—and any community that defies him—will be next.”

Katie Garrow, the head of MLK Labor, Noah Purcell, Washington Solicitor General, Palmira Figueroa, a long-time immigrant rights advocate, and U.S. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal spoke at Cal Anderson Park.

The protest at UW will also rally over the college’s specific ties to Boeing and its response to a pro-Palestine campus protest. After gathering at 12 p.m., like the Cal Anderson Park protest, those at UW began to march just after 1:30 p.m. to downtown Seattle.

KTTH stated that Antifa has shown up at the Cal Anderson Park “No Kings” rally, while KIRO Newsradio saw light Antifa presence at the UW rally.

The UW protest has been “extremely peaceful,” according to KIRO reporter Jonah Oaklief.

Similar protests are scheduled all across the state, including Everett, Tacoma, Olympia, Vancouver, and Spokane. A map tracking all the No Kings protests across the nation can be seenhere. There are as many as 50-something protests set to occur in the Puget Sound region from Olympia to Bellingham.

KIRO host John Curley made his way out to a “No Kings” rally in Cle Elum to interview participants.

Seattle Police’s approach to Saturday

The Seattle Police Department said its officers are not looking for confrontations with protesters. They will only engage when public safety is at risk.

On the department’s police blotter web page, SPD said it is deploying a “Police Outreach and Engagement Team.” Officials said members of the team are specifically trained to speak with organizers and community members before protests, with a goal of facilitating peaceful protests—and not confrontation.

The department said its officers prioritize low-profile tactics whenever possible, and will not interfere or ask a crowd to disperse unless there are immediate threats to the public’s safety.

Recent Seattle protests

Wednesday night, eight protesters were arrested by the Seattle Police Department during an event outside the federal building. The building was tagged with “Abolish ICE,” and a dumpster fire broke out.

Thousands gathered downtown, demanding an end to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids ordered by the Trump administration.

Two Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers were injured during the clash with protesters.

Last month, at least eight people were arrested at what police called a “First Amendment event” outside Seattle City Hall. Chaos steadily escalated as opposing protest groups clashed at the scene. The event was spurred after a Christian group’s rally at Cal Anderson Park earlier that week turned violent.

