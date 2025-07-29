Thousands of Peninsula Light customers without power after car crashes into pole

HOME, Wash. — Nearly 7,000 Peninsula Light customers are without power Monday night after a car crashed into a pole.

The outage was first reported just before 9 p.m. in the area of Lackey Road NW of the Key Peninsula.

Peninsula Light said pole replacement is necessary, which is a lengthy repair.

Crews will be working through the night.

Dispatch is evaluating rerouting power to restore as many members as possible while crews work, the agency said.

See the outage map here.

It’s unclear when power will be restored.

