This WA school will represent the state in D.C. during the 2026 National Independence Day Parade

CHIMACUM, Wash. — A high school band in Jefferson County has been selected to represent Washington state in the nation’s Capital next summer for the annual 4th of July parade.

On Nov. 10, the Chimacum School District shared on Facebook that the high school will perform in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C. on July 4, 2026.

“It’s an incredible honor that will put Jefferson County on the national stage,” the band wrote.

If you are able to donate to help get the band to D.C., you can do so here.

Make checks payable To: CHIME IN (Chimacum Band Boosters)-- Mailing Address: PO Box 631, Chimacum, WA 98325.

©2025 Cox Media Group