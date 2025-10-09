This WA city just got its own Monopoly game, and it’s not Seattle

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A new Bellevue-themed edition of the famous Monopoly board game launched for pre-order on Oct. 6.

The new Monopoly game will feature specific landmarks in the Bellevue area, including Lake Washington, Bellevue Downtown Park, and Whalers Cove — an offshoot of Meydenbaur Bay.

“Whether you’re a proud local, a visitor who fell in love with the city, or a Monopoly collector, this edition is your perfect ticket to exploring Bellevue from the comfort of home,” board game retailer Top Trumps stated.

Pricing for the brand new Bellevue-themed Monopoly game

Bellevue’s Monopoly game retails for $39.99 before taxes, and includes free shipping for all orders within the U.S.

The game comes equipped with unique Bellevue-themed Monopoly money, along with eight unique board game pieces, including a dog, a cat, and a boat.

“Stroll through Bellevue Downtown Park, take in stunning views of Lake Washington, and experience the city’s vibrant culture as you buy, sell, and trade iconic locations,” the company stated.

Other notable U.S. city locations that have been featured include Memphis, Baltimore, and Nashville, among others. However, the Top Trumps company has yet to create a board game for Seattle.

“Discover the charm of the Pacific Northwest in a whole new way with the Bellevue, WA Monopoly Board Game!” retailer Top Trumps stated. “This special edition of the world’s favorite property-trading game brings the best of Bellevue straight to your living room.”

Although the packaging of the board game design has yet to be revealed, pictures will be available after the pre-order period.

