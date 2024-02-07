‘This is a hold-up’: Police arrest Tacoma bank robbery suspect

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says Tacoma police helped its deputies arrest a 46-year-old bank robbery suspect Wednesday morning.

In late January, the man allegedly approached a Key Bank teller in Graham and said “this is a hold-up.” He threatened to hurt the teller if she didn’t comply.

After he was found in a Tacoma parking lot, deputies looked inside the car and saw a sweatshirt that was worn during the robbery.

“This case was solved thanks to anonymous Crime Stoppers tips,” said a spokesperson. “Thank you for sharing our post and spreading the word!”

The man was booked for robbery.

This morning, Tacoma PD officers assisted our detectives with arresting a 46-year-old bank robbery suspect in a Tacoma...





