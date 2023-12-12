On this day in Seattle history: A dog-sled took to the ice on a frozen Green Lake

SEATTLE — It may have been a sunny 45 degrees on Monday, but on this day 104 years ago, Seattle’s Green Lake was frozen solid.

An image shared by the National Weather Service courtesy of the Museum of History and Industry shows a dogsled on the ice on Green Lake from 1919. That marked one of several days in December of that year that were “well below freezing” according to the NWS.

It was brisk day in Seattle on this date back in 1919. Seattle had several days well below freezing in the second week of December 1919. That was enough to freeze Seattle's Green Lake solid and allow a little dogsledding "commute" across the lake.



While Green Lake doesn’t often transform into an ice rink, it’s happened more than once in the city’s history. One such time was in 1906, when the frozen lake drew hundreds of ice skaters. In 1930, the ice was so thick that cars were able to drive over the surface.

Most recently, you may remember the lake freezing over in 2017. Shortly after it solidified, someone slid a dumpster onto the ice to test its mettle.

