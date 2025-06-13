Third victim in Seattle shooting discovered

SEATTLE — On June 11, a woman was shot in the head and a man was shot in the foot during a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

That woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and the man shot in the foot is in serious condition.

A day later, Seattle police officers assisted the Seattle Fire Department with a call for a person who had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 54-year-old told officers that he got the injury during the shooting from the day before.

He was taken to Harborview in serious condition.

The shooting happened at 3rd Ave and James Street around 5:17 p.m. on June 11. The third victim was found a block away from the initial shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The investigation is ongoing.

