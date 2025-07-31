Third person arrested in 2022 home invasion, death of Everett mother

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says it’s arrested a third person connected to a 2022 home invasion – that resulted in the death of an Everett mother.

The department says it arrested a 24-year-old woman around noon on Wednesday in a Renton parking lot.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said how they connected the woman to the case.

The woman was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft.

The home invasion

On August 19, 2022 – three people broke into a home on 96th Street Southeast.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said they believed it was three men.

Deputies say they kicked down the door and made their way upstairs to the primary bedroom where they shot Irah Sok, who was in bed with her child.

The department says they then forced Sok’s husband, Makara Sok, to the floor and zip-tied him while they ransacked the house.

They got away with thousands of dollars’ worth of luxury items.

When they left, the husband ran to the neighbor’s home, who called 911.

Who was Irah Sok?

Skok was 36 years old at the time of her death.

KIRO 7 spoke exclusively to her family a few days after the break-in. They told us she was a beautiful mother with a budding photography business in Mill Creek.

“She is hilarious, you know,” said Aileen LaPuz, her cousin. “She’s very, she has full of life, full of dreams. She’s very kind. She has no like hate in her heart.”

Her husband told us he chose to talk because he wanted to find justice for his wife.

“I’m begging the community to come out and help me catch these people. This is a shameless act. Who thinks you would wake up and lose your wife?”

The investigation

Detectives spent months looking into what happened. They say it wasn’t until a few months later that they got a break in the case – thanks to another local department.

Last August, we learned that two men were arrested in connection to the case: Kevin Thissel and Christopher Johnson. The third suspect was still at large.

But that’s not all.

The U.S. Department of Justice said they believed the pair was part of a larger group responsible for violent home invasions across King, Snohomish, and Skagit counties that were targeting Asian families.

These robberies would typically include the members wearing dark clothing, carrying guns and breaking into homes between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The suspects would disable security cameras and force themselves into the home, usually by kicking in a door.

According to court documents, Thissel and Johnson are named in several incidents, including:

A home invasion and robbery of four people on May 24, 2022, in Mount Vernon.

Only Johnson is named in the robbery of two people on July 14, 2022, in Burien.

A home invasion and robbery in Kent on July 28, 2022.

A home invasion and the murder of Irah Sok in Everett on August 19, 2022.

Thissel and Johnson remain in federal custody. The woman who was arrested this week is expected in court later today.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes tip line 425-388-3845.

