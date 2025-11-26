Think before you drink: Law enforcement adds extra DUI patrols for Thanksgiving

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Deputies are ramping up patrols during the Thanksgiving holiday to combat driving under the influence (DUI) and prevent related crashes.

Last year, King County experienced over 150 deadly crashes, with half attributed to DUI incidents. In response, the Sheriff’s Office has intensified its efforts to curb these tragedies by assigning dedicated traffic patrols.

“Driving under the influence is causing half of our fatal crashes on our roads in King County and across the state,” said Sara Hallstead from Washington’s Target Zero organization.

Major Koby Hamill of the King County Sheriff’s Office initiated a ‘traffic car’ assignment to address the surge in speeding and traffic complaints. This initiative aims to proactively prevent accidents by increasing police presence on the roads.

Deputy Manjot Singh, a key figure in this initiative, has made 77 DUI arrests since April. He emphasizes the importance of making responsible choices, stating.

“A DUI will cost you thousands but an Uber will cost you maybe like forty dollars,” he told KIRO 7.

Target Zero is also cautioning drivers about the misconceptions surrounding marijuana use and driving. They warn that combining alcohol and marijuana can impair driving abilities even further.

Deputy Singh, who patrols high-crime areas, has also arrested over 150 individuals for various criminal activities and outstanding warrants. His proactive approach aims to deter potential offenders and enhance road safety.

With increased patrols and a focus on preventing DUI incidents, King County aims to ensure safer roads during the holiday season. Authorities urge drivers to make responsible decisions and consider alternatives to driving under the influence.

