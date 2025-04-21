THING festival announces 2025 lineup

CARNATION, Wash. — THING Festival is returning to Carnation this summer—with a bit of a different format.

Performances will be spread out over four Saturdays in August.

“This year is a fresh approach to THING and what a music festival can be,” said Adam Zacks, curator of THING and Seattle Theatre Group’s Chief Programming Officer. “As our industry and audience preferences change, THING will also continue to evolve. We will always make sure this festival has something for everyone, and the single-day format makes it more affordable and accessible, creating multiple opportunities to experience THING. If you miss one of the first two dates, you’ll still have more chances to attend.”

Presale for tickets begins on April 22 at 10 a.m. with the lowest price of $99.50.

Ticket prices will increase to $129.50 starting April 28.

Festival passes include admission to Remlinger Farms, which features a fun park, petting zoos, concessions, and Remlinger’s flagship brewery. Parking is free for all festival attendees, and shuttle service to Remlinger Farms from Seattle will be available for purchase.

Here’s a look at the lineup:

August 2:

Father John Misty

Orville Peck

Deep Sea Diver

Jessica Pratt

Hamilton Leithauser

Haley Heynderickx

Clover

August 9:

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Japanese House

Medium Build

Soccer Mommy

Truman Sinclair

Chinese American Bear

Rose Peak

August 16:

Mon Laferte

Yahritza y su Esencia

Thee Sinseers

Ruben Albarran

Angelica Garcia

Terror/Cactus & Pahua

Lucia Flores-Wiseman

DJ sets curated by KEXP’s El Sonido in celebration of its 15th anniversary

August 23:

The Roots

Cory Wong

Glass Beams

Tune-Yards

Tunde Adebimpe

Parlor Greens

PNW Mic Check

