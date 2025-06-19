Thieves steal $1.4 million in Nintendo Switch 2 consoles

BENNETT, Colo. — Investigators are trying to track down the person or people who stole $1.4 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, the video games were in the back of a truck, headed from Redmond, Washington, to Grapevine, Texas.

On June 8, around 8:00 a.m., deputies were called to a Love’s Truck Stop in Bennett, Colorado.

The semi-truck driver said he noticed his trailer had been broken into during a pre-trip inspection.

Several pallets of the video games were stolen – deputies say 2,810 of them to be exact.

Each console is valued at $499.

The driver told deputies he didn’t know what was in the trailer – only that it was games or toys from Nintendo.

Investigators say they are still not sure whether the heist occurred in the Town of Bennett or in another city where the truck stopped.

If caught, the person or people responsible could face charges of felony theft valued at $1 million or more, as well as criminal mischief charges.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation into the heist is asked to call (720) 874-8477. You can remain anonymous.

