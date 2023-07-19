Thieves hit Kent couple twice in 2 days, including stealing car

KENT, Wash. — It was a double shock for a Kent couple. Thieves stole from them twice in just two days. But the brazen crooks weren’t done. They came back hours later and stole the couple’s car.

The couple thinks the crooks broke in and stole their car keys, too.

They live in a gated apartment community in Kent. So, they worry that the crooks might actually know them. And they certainly seem to know this apartment complex.

“I saw the ‘uke’ on the ground,” said Roycen Daley. “And things were a little disheveled. I thought it was a little strange.”

Strange, was just the start of it. Then Daley went into his office.

“It was strewn across the floor,” he said. “My filing cabinet was open and in disarray.”

Rebekah Armstrong went into hers.

“It was really all the stuff they pulled from the top,” she said.

Precious stuff like her expensive handbags and shoes.

“Especially because all of my items were gifts,” Armstrong said. “Which really hurts.”

“Oddly enough though if you look around at all of what looks like expensive things were left,” said Daley. “Which kind of is scary because it makes me wonder, this person knows what I have in here now. What’s stopping them coming back you know?”

And come back, the crooks apparently did. The devastated couple stayed home Sunday. By Monday morning, they still hadn’t gone out.

“And I was like ‘Let’s go check on our cars, too, just in case,’” said Daley. “And there was no car to be found. So I was like, ‘Oh, my god.’”

“It’s like you’re just barely getting enough shock from the day before,” said Armstrong. “And you go straight into shock again.”

They believe the thieves stole the keys, then came back for his prized, used 2011 Mercedes Benz, robbing them of something priceless, too, their sense of security.

“To be robbed on a Saturday in plain sunlight,” said Daley. “From the back porch where there are other back porches, other people out here. Kids play out here.”

Now they are speeding up plans to move.

“I want to get out of here,” Daley said.

“Oh. yeah,” agreed Armstrong.

“We’re trying our best,” added Daley.

In the meantime, they plan to install a new security system, just until they move.

The only thing they really want back is their car. Daley had just about paid it off, and now this.

Anyone who spots their 2011 Mercedes, Washington State license plate BVS0066 is asked to call Kent Police.

