Thieves crash into, ransack White Center store

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Surveillance video shows thieves ransacking a White Center store in an early morning smash-and-grab burglary on Monday.

King County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they used a white Hyundai that was possibly stolen to slam into Shorewood Grocery on 26th Avenue Southwest.

Video shows how the impact blew out a huge Beanie Baby display tower.

The suspects stole items from behind the counter and took all the cigarettes and vapes they could carry before leaving in another car.

Repairs are still being made at the store from the last break-in that happened in June, when thieves attached straps to a truck and pulled off the front door.

Once inside, they then ripped out the store’s ATM.

©2024 Cox Media Group