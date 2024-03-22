‘They were just amazing girls,’ Renton community still hurting after fatal crash

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton community continues to grieve after four people, including three children, died in a horrific crash Tuesday afternoon.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 38-year-old Andrea Hudson, 13-year-old Matilda Wilcoxson, 12-year-old Eloise Wilcoxson, and 12-year-old Boyd B. Brown late Wednesday afternoon. Next to the intersection 140th Avenue Southeast and SE 192nd Street, a memorial has been set up to honor the lives lost in this tragedy. KIRO7 caught up with a family friend of Wilcoxson’s as they checked in on the site.

“They’re going to leave a huge whole in a very large community of people,” Dana Parrish, a family friend, said.

Parrish says her family goes to the same church as the Wilcoxson’s and her daughter is in the same young women’s group as Matilda. She recalls the last time she ever saw her.

“She was dragging my daughter off to young women saying, ‘Come on! Come with me. Join me!’ And I will never forget that about her,” Parrish said.

She says both Matilda and Eloise were both incredibly sunny and talented young girls.

But she also believes they were incredibly generous and compassionate people. She says the family is the exact same way.

“They were just amazing girls. Amazing,” Parrish said.

As friends and family continue to grieve the lives lost in this, Parrish believes the community has rallied around each other and shown strength during a very difficult time.

“So that people can see all the love and all the support that is pouring out which is a wonderful thing. Our community is strong,” Parrish said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Wilcoxson family. Family representatives of all who were killed in the car crash will hold a press conference at the intersection where the crash happened.

