‘They saved my child’: Mom of woman whose car submerged at Alki Beach speaks publicly for first time

SEATTLE — Twenty-four-year-old Madison Kelly is currently in a coma after an accident ended with her car submerged at Alki Beach on July 16. Good samaritans jumped into Elliot Bay and worked to pull her out of the car. On Monday, Madison’s mom, Daisy, spoke publicly for the first time.

“They saved my child. Because if it wasn’t for them, she honestly would not be here today,” she said.

Three weeks later, Madison remains at Harborview Medical Center. They told us she is in a coma-like state but is out of the ICU at this time. Her family has been there every single day since, hoping she gets better.

“You see your lifeless child fighting for her life….it’s hard,” Daisy said.

Her sister, Jordan, told us it’s going to be a long road to recovery.

“The last few weeks have been awful,” she said.

Madison’s family describes her as a free spirit who loved everyone around her.

”We grew up together. We’ve been through trauma together. We’ve experienced life in all the best and worst ways together,” Jordan said. “It was like reality just hit way too hard. Like never in my life did I think that something like this would happen to us.”

However, her sister added that while this has been a truly devastating time for her family, it really put into perspective the importance of both family and community.

“Everyone is surrounding us with so much love that it makes it so much easier for the 4 of us to focus on Madison,” she said.

And as Madison continues her recovery, her family is holding on to hope for the best.

“And I believe that she is going to get out of this and change this world. I really do,” Daisy said.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help the Kelly family with medical costs.













