‘There’s crying in baseball:’ Emotional Mariners fan reflects on viral moment after J-Rod double hit

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at T-Mobile Park, thanks to Jorge Polanco’s two solo home runs and Julio Rodriguez’s game-winning double.

The Mariners’ win was highlighted by Jorge Polanco’s impressive performance, as he hit two solo home runs that contributed significantly to the team’s score.

However, the game reached its climax in the eighth inning when Julio Rodriguez doubled, driving in Cal Raleigh for the game-winning run, sending fans into a frenzy.

“Julio hit the double and I honestly can’t even remember. Lucky they got it on camera because if they hadn’t and you asked me what happened when that happened, I would have been like ‘I have no idea.’ It turns out I just burst into tears and my partner pulled my glasses off my face and I’m like ‘we won baby!’” said die-hard Mariners fan Saul Spady.

The emotional reaction of Mariners fan Saul Spady, who was moved to tears during the game, has captured national attention.

Spady, who was comforted by his fiancée Shakira, expressed his disbelief and joy at the Mariners’ victory, stating that he would have been even more emotional had the team lost.

Spady’s emotional moment has sparked discussions about the appropriateness of crying in baseball, with Spady himself affirming, “There’s crying in baseball. There’s 100% crying as a Mariners fan.”

The Mariners’ victory not only kept their playoff hopes alive but also stirred deep emotions among their fans, exemplified by Saul Spady’s heartfelt reaction.

As Seattle continues its postseason journey, fans remain hopeful for further triumphs.

©2025 Cox Media Group