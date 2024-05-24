Therapeutic mini horse visits patients at Seattle Children’s

SEATTLE — Luna, a 7-year-old miniature horse and certified service animal, paid a visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital this week.

Patients, their families, and staff enjoyed the afternoon petting and interacting with Luna. Luna is the first therapeutic mini horse to visit the Seattle Children’s campus.

Luna the mini-horse was brought to the hospital by handler Jodi with the non-profit Kind-Hearted Mini Therapy.

When asked about the visit, Jodi said, “These heartwarming encounters uplift spirits, provide comfort, and create joyful memories for children and adults in need of emotional support.”

