Teenager pulled from Skykomish River, condition unknown

A teenager drowned in the Skykomish River at Al Borlin Park in Monroe Tuesday afternoon, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The incident happened at about 3:18 p.m. when the teen was pulled from the water by bystanders who provided help until medics arrived.

The teen was treated and transported to a local hospital.

Their condition is currently unknown.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue urges the public to wear life jackets in rivers, lakes, and other waterways, noting that they save lives.

As information becomes available, further updates on the victim’s condition will be provided.

