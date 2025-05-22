Teen shot outside an Auburn mobile home park

A 17-year-old is recovering after police say someone shot him outside of a mobile home park in Auburn.

It happened Wednesday night around 7:45 p.m.

Police say the teen was walking near the entrance of College Place Mobile Home Park on 126th Avenue Southeast when someone rode up on a dirt bike, shot him, and rode off.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers haven’t found the person responsible.

If you have any information what may help with this case, call Auburn police at (253) 228-7403.

