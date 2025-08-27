Teen dies after high-speed chase, crashing into house in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old is dead after losing control during a high-speed chase and hitting several cars, a concrete wall, and a house.

It happened just after midnight.

Deputies saw the driver speeding northbound on 4th Avenue West from 128th Street Southwest in Everett and decided to follow him.

They say he ran several red lights before crashing into another car near 112th Street Southwest and eventually lost control, hitting a parked car, a concrete wall, and a house.

The impact caused the driver to be thrown from the car. Deputies say the teen was rushed to Providence Hospital in Everett, where he later died from his injuries.

