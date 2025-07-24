Teen faces charges in Tukwila head-on crash that killed someone

TUKWILA, Was — A 19-year-old could be charged with vehicular homicide after troopers say he caused a three-car crash that killed someone.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning on State Route 900 near 57th Avenue South in Tukwila.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 19-year-old was heading eastbound on SR 900 when he veered across the median, hitting another vehicle in oncoming traffic.

That car spun across the median line, and then troopers say the 19-year-old hit a third car.

The 51-year-old driver in the third vehicle died from her injuries at Harborview Medical Center, WSP said.

There were no passengers in any of the three cars.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but troopers don’t believe the teen was using drugs or alcohol.

They’re now facing charges for vehicular homicide.

The roadway was closed for over four hours.

