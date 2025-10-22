Teen on E-bike airlifted after being hit by car near Timberline High School, deputies say

A teenager riding an electric bike was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle near Timberline High School, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the collision in the 6700 block of Mullen Road Southeast, just east of the school.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was in a crosswalk when they were hit.

The extent of the teenager’s injuries was not immediately released, but officials described them as serious.

A medical helicopter transported the teen to a hospital for treatment.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit is investigating and reconstructing the crash.

Mullen Road was expected to remain closed for an extended period while investigators worked at the scene.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes until the road reopened.

©2025 Cox Media Group