Teen driver identified, charged as adult in Kent crash that killed 41-year-old

Kent Police have identified a 16-year-old driver who they say caused a fatal crash on July 13. Prosecutors announced the teen will be charged as an adult.

Kent Police responded on July 13 to reports of a stolen vehicle on Kent’s East Hill.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver drove away and subsequently collided with another car in the 26100 block of 104th Avenue Southeast.

Despite medical attention, the 41-year-old driver of the struck vehicle later died from his injuries.

The suspect ran away, leaving behind a 14-year-old female passenger who was unable to run due to significant leg injuries.

She was found near the car and transported to the hospital.

Once the 16-year-old driver was identified, it was discovered that he had been on home detention with an ankle monitor until July 11 due to prior felony offenses.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was already in King County Juvenile Detention for another stolen vehicle offense committed shortly after the fatal crash.

He has now been charged in adult court with second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, possession of a stolen vehicle, and eluding police.

