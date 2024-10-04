Teen arrested for murder of 2-year-old in Federal Way IHOP parking lot

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way Police say they arrested 17-year-old Jayson Jack this week for the murder of a 2-year-old who was shot to death in the parking lot of an IHOP.

The teen was arrested Wednesday at his home in Federal Way six months after the deadly shooting, and booked into the King County Children and Family Justice Center.

KIRO 7 is choosing to name him because he is being charged as an adult.

According to court documents, the child’s father pulled into the IHOP parking lot with his two children on April 4, just after 9 a.m.

The docs say he was waiting for his girlfriend to get off work when Jack, who knew the father would be there, arrived about 30 minutes later, and circled the parking lot several times in a stolen vehicle before pulling in front of them, stepping out, and firing 15 rounds into the windshield.

The 2-year-old was asleep in the car seat, and one of the bullets hit him.

The father was able to pull the other child to the floor with him to avoid being hit.

The father rushed his 2-year-old to the hospital, but the child died from their injuries.

“This has been a heartbreaking case for our entire community, and we are thankful for the tireless efforts of law enforcement in bringing this suspect to justice. We will not tolerate violence that endangers our children, and we remain fully committed to making Federal Way a safer place for everyone.” Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said in a news release.

Jack has a prior violent history.

In May of 2023, court documents state that he robbed a 71-year-old woman in Bellevue and an 82-year-old woman in Mercer Island on the same day.

Both robberies were at gunpoint.

“The defendant is a threat to public safety, likely to interfere with the administration of justice and a likely failure to appear,” the documents state.

The state has requested his bail to be set at $5 million for the premeditated murder of the 2-year-old and attempted first degree murder of the sibling and father.













