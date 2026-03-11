Teen arrested in California for crash that killed 3 pedestrians in Everett over a year ago

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police have arrested a teenager in connection with a November 2024 crash that killed three pedestrians.

The 18-year-old suspect was caught by US Marshals in the Los Angeles area and had been on the run since the high-speed collision occurred on Airport Road.

The incident began when Snohomish County deputies attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle sped off and crashed into a group of people on the sidewalk near a 7-Eleven.

Three people died in the collision, including Jonathan Anderson and his girlfriend, Heather Sullivan.

A third man was also killed, and two other people were injured in the crash.

According to surveillance video from the scene, the vehicle hit a dip in the road before hitting the pedestrians.

Police said four people were in the car at the time of the crash.

The group included three minors and an adult, who was found with a machine gun.

Although multiple people were detained immediately following the incident, police were unable to identify the driver, who escaped the scene.

Jon Anderson, the father of one of the victims, was notified of the arrest by a detective on Monday afternoon.

“I’m ecstatic. I’ve been waiting for this for 16 months. [I’m] pretty emotional right now, but very, very happy. Justice is going to take place, finally. I’m very happy they caught him,” Anderson said.

He described the moment he received the phone call about the suspect being in custody:

“He said that they got him. I just immediately broke down. [It’s] a long time coming. I miss my son, we all do,” Anderson said. “I was losing my confidence-- it’s back, and I’m just glad he’s in custody. He’s gonna go away for a long time for killing three people.”

Authorities are now working to bring the teen back to Snohomish County to face charges, which include murder, vehicular assault, and hit-and-run.

