Teen arrested after woman held at gunpoint, robbed of purse and phone in Belltown

A teen arrested in Federal Way is suspected of being one of two people who held a woman at gunpoint and took her purse and phone in Belltown two months ago, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 9 p.m. on Sept. 18, a 31-year-old woman was walking in the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue when two males robbed her of her purse and phone.

Officers spoke with the woman who gave a description of the males, but police were unable to locate them.

At about 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, detectives with the Seattle Police Department, including the Gun Violence Reduction Unit, Community Response Group, and SWAT served a warrant at a Federal Way home.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody as one of the suspects in the Belltown robbery. He was booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center on robbery charges.

During their investigation, detectives also identified an 18-year-old woman wanted for identity theft and possession of stolen property. She was booked into the King County Jail.

During their search of the home, detectives also found additional evidence of other potential crimes.

©2023 Cox Media Group