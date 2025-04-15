Teen accused in shooting outside Auburn elementary school pleads not guilty

AUBURN, Wash. — This story initially appeared on MyNorthwest.com.

The 13-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside an Auburn elementary school has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

“He was charged with assault, unlawful gun possession, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and tampering with physical evidence,” said Casey McNerthney, the spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teen made his initial court appearance and arraignment, accompanied by both parents and his attorney. Since his arrest, he has been subject to mandatory 24-hour electronic home monitoring.

Prosecutors sought secure detention, but Juvenile Court Judge Joe Campagna denied the request and ordered home monitoring to continue. The conditions of release require that his parents or one of his adult sisters be present in the home at all times.

The shooting happened on April 8. After leaving Sequoyah Middle School, the teen and three others walked to Lakeland Elementary, where the shooting occurred. The victim was grazed in the head and is expected to recover.

The teen who fired the shot has no criminal record. He is due back in court next month.

