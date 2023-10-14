Technical difficulties force plane to make emergency landing on Orcas Island

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. — A plane came to rest in an Orcas Island field after the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday afternoon.

The emergency landing happened just south of the airport according to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigating, deputies learned that the pilot was trying to land but had too much speed.

While trying to abort the landing, technical difficulties forced the aircraft into a “crash landing.”

There were four people on board during the emergency landing but none appeared to be injured from the incident.

The only property damage caused by the crash was a flattened plastic deer fence.

The FAA and NTSB have since been notified of the crash and the aircraft was taken to a local hangar.

