As tech moves to Bellevue, is Netflix coming to downtown Seattle?

SEATTLE — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com.

Netflix is preparing to open its first Seattle office, marking a potential expansion into the city’s downtown core, according to a permit filed with the city this week.

The streaming company has applied for a permit to renovate roughly 22,000 square feet on a single floor of Madison Centre, a 760,000-square-foot high-rise, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. The planned renovation is estimated to cost $540,000, according to the filing.

If finalized, the Seattle office would allow Netflix to tap into the region’s deep tech talent pool.

Netflix’s potential move comes amid a broader influx of major tech players to the area, though they haven’t chosen Seattle. In the past year, OpenAI, Zoom, and Shopify have all secured office space in Bellevue, where Amazon is expanding its footprint.





