Teachers fight off grizzly bear attacking schoolchildren in B.C.; 11 injured

A grizzly bear attacked a group of elementary schoolchildren and their teachers on a walking trail Thursday in British Columbia, injuring 11 people, including two critically, officials told The Associated Press.

The attack happened early Thursday afternoon near the town of Bella Coola along British Columbia’s Central Coast. The Nuxalk Nation said the “aggressive bear” remained at large Thursday evening and urged residents to stay indoors while police and conservation officers searched the area.

“Officers are armed. Remain indoors and off the highway,” the Nuxalk Nation said in a social media post.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two people were critically injured and two others suffered serious injuries. Seven additional victims were treated at the scene and did not require transport to a hospital.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), parent Veronica Schooner said teachers fought off the bear as it charged the group of fourth- and fifth-graders. She said a male teacher “got the whole brunt of it” and was among those airlifted from the scene. Schooner said her 10-year-old son was so close to the bear that “he even felt its fur” as he ran to safety.

She said some children were accidentally sprayed with bear spray during the struggle. Her son returned home limping and shaken, but was more concerned about his injured classmates.

“He keeps crying for his friends,” she said. “He started praying for his friends.”

Acwsalcta School, an independent school run by the Nuxalk Nation, said it will close on Friday and offer counseling to students and staff.

“It’s hard to know what to say during this very difficult time,” the school said in a statement.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it is working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and has ordered residents to avoid nearby forest and river areas while officers search for the bear. The investigation is ongoing.

