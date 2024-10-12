Tacoma restaurant linked to suspected norovirus outbreak

TACOMA, Wash. — Harvest Buffet, offering buffet-style Asian cuisine to Tacoma residents, has been linked to a suspected norovirus outbreak by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

The health department announced on Thursday, October 10 that they would be forcibly shutting down the restaurant for at least 24 hours after several different groups felt norovirus-like symptoms after eating there this past Sunday.

On Friday, October 11, they added an update, extending the closure for “at least” another 24 hours.

According to the health department, restaurant staff are still working to clean and sanitize the restaurant and take all necessary steps to ensure the public is not at risk. The restaurant must pass a preopening inspection before reopening.

The department is also hoping to find anyone impacted by this suspected outbreak. If you ate at the restaurant and got sick, contact the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department at food@tpchd.org, report your illness online, or call (253) 798-4712.









