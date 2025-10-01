Tacoma police seize 89 pounds of meth

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says its Special Investigations Team seized 89 pounds of meth and other drugs.

A drug trafficker was arrested in Lewis County after traveling from California to Washington with the haul of narcotics.

TPD says it was the largest seizure of drugs in the department’s history.

In addition to the 89 pounds of meth, police also seized:

410 grams of cocaine

166 grams of fentanyl powder

33.5 grams of heroin

One firearm

Narcotics Seizure by Tacoma Police Special Investigations Unit Tacoma, Wash. –The Tacoma Police Department’s Special... Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Wednesday, October 1, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group