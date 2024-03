A narcotics operation by Tacoma Police on Monday night netted a large haul of fentanyl pills.

The department’s Special Investigations Division targeted a suspected fentanyl supplier on Puyallup Avenue.

After obtaining a search warrant, police seized 22,000 fentanyl pills, $10,750 cash, and a stolen handgun from a man’s home and car.

He was taken into custody and is facing several felonies.

