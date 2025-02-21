Tacoma Police investigating 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is investigating what they are calling two “suspicious” deaths.

Officers were called to an area on St. Paul Ave. near Tacoma Marine Repair for reports of an unresponsive man and woman.

Both people were pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a “suspicious” death.

It’s unclear if the man and woman were out in the open or in a building or vehicle.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Tacoma Police for more information.

The medical examiner will determine their cause and manner of death.

If the death is determined to be a homicide, it’ll be the third and fourth in Tacoma in 10 days. An 18-year-old was killed after getting shot in the chest on Valentine’s Day and another man was found dead on Feb. 11. A suspect has been arrested in the Feb. 11 homicide.













