Tacoma police investigate robbery, sexual assault

The Tacoma Police Department is investigating a robbery and subsequent sexual assault that happened Saturday in Tacoma.

Police arrived in the area of 4900 Tacoma Mall Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. after someone reported a robbery.

Officers then found a woman who told them she had been robbed and sexually assaulted by a person she did not know.

The woman was then treated for her injuries.

Police do not have anyone in custody but are still actively investigating the crime.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

