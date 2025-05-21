Tacoma police finish backyard excavation; confirm dig is related to Teekah Lewis case

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police have finished a dig in a backyard regarding a “cold case,” and confirmed to KIRO 7 they were out there in connection to Teekah Lewis’ disappearance.

Police were initially tight-lipped about the investigation and have been digging up a backyard on S Gunnison Street since Monday morning.

Teekah disappeared from a then-bowling alley in Tacoma in 1999 when she was just two years old.

Police confirmed to KIRO 7 they did not find anything.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 on Monday that they awoke to excavation equipment and a staging scene in someone’s backyard.

“Looked like they might have been trying to do some pipe work or something like that,” said Jared Tarabochia, a neighbor. “Got started on that. And then shortly after they started kind of going in the ground. They kind of all stopped and left and all of this started showing up.”

A swarm of police officers, including a mobile command center, showed up. All this, Tacoma police say, after getting a tip.

“And so, what we are doing out here today is we are investigating one of those tips related to a Tacoma cold case,” said Officer Shelbie Boyd.

