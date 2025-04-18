Tacoma police arrest man accused of trying to rob bank, setting counter on fire

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department arrested a man accused of trying to rob a bank, claiming he had explosives on him.

Officers shared body worn video of the arrest online. In it, you can hear the man greeting police as if he worked there before lighting something on the counter on fire.

The department says someone called 911 after the man wandered into the Union Street bank, claiming to have a bomb.

All the employees evacuated, and the manager then locked the man inside until help arrived.

Officers quickly arrested him.

The department says this wasn’t the man’s only stop for the day. They say he started at a nearby department store where he set a fire, sprayed a fire extinguisher at surveillance cameras, stabbed a charging station and threatened employees.

Officers say the man then tried to steal a car nearby and when that didn’t work – he wandered into the bank.

The man has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for multiple felony charges.

"Set a fire. Tried to rob a bank. Greeted us like an employee. You can’t make this stuff up," the department said online.

"Set a fire. Tried to rob a bank. Greeted us like an employee. You can't make this stuff up."

As they approached, the suspect looked up and asked, "How can I help you today?"—moments before setting a fire on the counter.

