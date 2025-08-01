Tacoma Humane waives adoption fees this weekend for nationwide ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all pets from Friday, August 1, through Sunday, August 3, in partnership with the national Clear The Shelters initiative.

Nearly 200 pets, including dogs, cats, and rabbits, are currently available for adoption at the shelter, with more than 300 others in foster homes becoming available daily.

📣 Get ready, Clear the Shelters is almost here! 🐾 From August 1–3, we’re waiving all adoption fees for every pet in the... Posted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

“The days and weeks surrounding the Fourth of July holiday are a notoriously busy time for animal shelters, ours included,” said Lauren Green, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “We are looking forward to helping many individuals and families welcome a new pet into their lives this weekend. Every adoption gives a deserving pet a second chance, and also creates life-changing space for animals in need in our open-admission shelter.”

Currently, 74 dogs, 87 cats, and 10 rabbits are available for adoption, with more becoming available daily. To view available animals, visit thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

Adoption Event Details:

Location: The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, 2608 Center St., Tacoma, WA 98409

Dates/Times: Friday, Aug. 1 - Sunday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

What’s included in a fee-waived adoption?

While adoption fees are waived, every dog, cat, and rabbit comes with:

A wellness exam performed by shelter staff

Initial vaccinations

Microchip with national registration

Spay or neuter surgery

For pets awaiting spay or neuter surgery, the organization offers the option to foster-to-adopt. Enjoy bringing your new pet home the same day and return for at a scheduled surgery date at no additional fee.

A starter bag of food, courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition (dogs and cats only, while supplies last)

More Ways to Support:

thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster

thehumanesociety.org/donate

