Tacoma Humane Society takes in 54 animals seized from South Prairie

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County says it recently took in 54 animals that were seized from a property in South Prairie—and now they need your help.

There are nursing moms, tiny kittens, and even one dog who’d given birth the same day.

“Caring for so many animals at once has activated every part of our shelter,” the Humane Society shared online. “Our veterinary staff is providing urgent medical attention, foster families are opening their homes, and we are working with local rescue partners to make space for the next animal who needs us.”

You can help by donating here to help cover the costs of care for the animals.

They were brought in on August 14, and the Humane Society says it’s working closely with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department as they complete their investigation into the property.

To view adoptable pets at the shelter, click here.

