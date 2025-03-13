Tacoma Humane launching pet photo contest for mural

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County (HSTPC) is hosting a contest for its second annual Mural Muse Photo Contest.

The winner will get to have their pet showcased in a mural on the exterior of the shelter.

The contest is open to all, inviting participants to submit photos of their dogs, cats, or domesticated small animals. With a minimum donation of $25, entries can be made online here. Submissions are accepted until March 19 at noon. Following submission, participants are encouraged to rally support from friends and family for votes.

Your photos must only have one pet, with no humans. HSTPC cannot accept photos with digital overlays, photo stickers, doodles or any digital effects.

Every $1 donation counts as one vote (minimum of five votes, or $5).

Your pet does not need to have been adopted from HSTPC.

“Our first mural contest was such a huge success—raising over $33,000 from 87 submissions last year—we knew we had to make this an annual event,” said Beth Brooks, director of development at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “This initiative celebrates the special human-animal bond that extends far beyond our shelter’s walls.”

The first-place winner will not only have their pet featured as the centerpiece of the mural by local artist, Saiyare Refaei, but will also receive a prize basket of pet supplies.

The pets of the second and third-place winners will be honored with secondary positions on the mural and will receive their own prize baskets.

The completed mural will remain in place for at least two years.

















