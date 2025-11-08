Tacoma firefighters stop RV blaze from threatening nearby homes

TACOMA, Wash. — An RV fire in Tacoma injured one person and nearly spread to two nearby houses, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

The RV was on South 35th Street near South D Street when the fire started.

Firefighters were able to keep the two homes from catching fire.

Once the blaze was under control, it was found that the homes had only minor fire damage.

The RV was completely destroyed.

The one person who was injured as a result of the fire was taken to a local hospital.

