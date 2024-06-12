Local

Tacoma firefighters knock down early-morning house fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Tacoma firefighters knock down early-morning house fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Tacoma firefighters responded to a house fire in the 6500 block of Yakima Avenue.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing from the side of the house and reportedly made an aggressive interior attack to knock the fire down.

According to Tacoma Fire, no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read