Tacoma Fire responds to Commencement Bay boat fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
TACOMA, Wash. — Crews with Tacoma Fire worked to put out a boat fire on the northeast end of Commencement Bay on the morning of the Fourth of July.

According to Tacoma Fire, the Tacoma Police Department rescued two boat occupants from the water.

Foss Tugboat Company tugboats assisted by putting water on the fire until TFD’s Fireboat Destiny arrived on the scene.

Around 10:20 a.m., crews reported that the fire had been knocked down and there were no injuries to report.

Tacoma Fire will be investigating the cause of the fire as soon as it is safe to do so.

