Tacoma Dome to get Chick-fil-A and new security fencing

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A popular food chain and a security upgrade are on the way to the Tacoma Dome, officials announced.

Chick-fil-A will open a concession stand at the Dome, with a grand opening scheduled for April 4 and 5, according to The News Tribune. Additionally, 4,000 feet of security fencing will be installed around the Dome’s 26-acre perimeter. The Dome said the new fencing follows a Department of Homeland Security recommendation to prevent terrorist attacks.

In 2018, the Tacoma Dome—which opened in 1983—underwent a major renovation that included new seating.

“An enclosed plaza provides opportunities to welcome guests to the Dome earlier for hospitality and entertainment while also distributing traffic flow over an extended period,” Tammi Bryant, with Tacoma Venues & Events, the city department managing the Tacoma Dome, told The News Tribune via email.

Bryant added that the new fencing is based “on industry-standard security practices for large sports and entertainment venues.”

