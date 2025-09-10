Tacoma Creek Fire grows to 3,686 acres

CUSICK, Wash. — The Tacoma Creek Fire burning near Cusick is now about 3,686 acres and remains uncontained.

Lightning sparked the fire on September 1.

There are around 473 personnel working to get the flames under control.

Northeast Washington is experiencing persistent drought conditions this year, which means the plants and brush are more flammable.

The fire has gotten some light precipitation in recent days, but fire crews say it isn’t enough to have a significant impact.

The northeast side of the fire remains active and has been producing spot fires. Air support is dropping water and retardant on those areas to prevent the spot fires from getting bigger.

All of Tacoma Creek Road is closed and isn’t reachable from Highway 20. Batey Bould trail is not passable because it travels north to the Tacoma Creek Road. There are closures along Ruby Creek Road, Cusick Creek Road, and Olson Creek Road as well. The Blacktail Mountain Road is open until mile marker 7. Additionally, the Radar Dome trailhead is closed; however, the trail remains open.

At this time, no structures have been destroyed and no injuries have been reported.

There are about a dozen fires actively burning in Washington.

©2025 Cox Media Group