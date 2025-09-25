Local

Tacoma car chase ends with suspect crashing into ditch

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says that an early morning traffic stop ended in a crash in Tacoma.

Troopers attempted to stop a car for several moving violations near the intersection of State Route 512 and Pacific Avenue.

However, the suspect drove off.

He eventually crashed his car while trying to exit onto Portland Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody for DUI and felony eluding charges.

