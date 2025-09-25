Tacoma car chase ends with suspect crashing into ditch

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says that an early morning traffic stop ended in a crash in Tacoma.

Troopers attempted to stop a car for several moving violations near the intersection of State Route 512 and Pacific Avenue.

However, the suspect drove off.

He eventually crashed his car while trying to exit onto Portland Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody for DUI and felony eluding charges.

Troopers attempted to stop this vehicle near SR-512 and Pacific Ave for multiple moving violations. The suspect then attempted to flee the Troopers before ultimately crashing into a ditch after exiting to Portland Ave. The driver was taken into custody for felony eluding and DUI. pic.twitter.com/BWPiRizmpm — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) September 25, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group