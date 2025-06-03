Swire Coca-Cola union employees ratify new 3-year deal with company

Members of a coalition of five Teamsters Local Unions across Western Washington voted to approve a new three-year contract with Swire/Coca-Cola.

The new deal secures record wage increases, pension improvements, seniority protections, and a significant reduction in out-of-pocket medical costs.

The coalition represents approximately 800 Swire/Coca-Cola employees, including drivers, production workers, merchandisers, mechanics, and sales representatives.

“This outcome represents a major win for our members who stood together and demanded the respect and compensation they deserve,” said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 117 and one of the lead negotiators for the coalition. “These contracts deliver competitive wages, seniority protections, and benefits that will save workers over the long haul. I couldn’t be happier for our members and their families.”

Negotiations between the unions and the company began in late April.

The contracts were to expire on May 15, the same day a deal was reached. Employees were prepared to walk out if that was not the case. Since then, the union reviewed the contract changes and voted to approve it.

