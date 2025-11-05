SWAT team arrests knife-wielding man after hours-long standoff in Seattle

SEATTLE — A SWAT team arrested a 28-year-old man last night after an hours-long standoff in Seattle’s West Queen Anne neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of threats at an apartment along 15th Avenue West at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Officers reportedly found that a resident had made threats to kill another resident while armed with a knife.

At around 6:15 p.m., police say the man left his apartment wearing body armor and a Kevlar helmet. Police tried to take him into custody, but he rushed into a nearby stairwell and began stabbing the door with a knife. Eventually, police say the suspect retreated back into his apartment, barricading himself inside.

Police negotiators arrived soon after to try to talk the man into surrendering. The SWAT team also arrived, and after obtaining a search warrant, SWAT arrested the suspect without incident at around 8:25 p.m.

SPD reports recovering multiple knives, body armor, and a Kevlar helmet as evidence. While in custody, the suspect reportedly bit, kicked, and spat on officers.

Police booked him into the King County Jail for multiple felonies and a $2,500 warrant for assault.

