SWAT team arrests 2 ATM robbery suspects, 1 attempted to hide in fridge to avoid capture

KENT, Wash. — Two convicted felons accused in ATM robberies in King and Pierce Counties were arrested by a SWAT team in Kent on Friday.

Body cam footage shows the Renton Violent Crime Unit and Valley SWAT members taking a 39-year-old into custody at a Kent apartment complex. The footage shows him coming out of the building with his hands up, before he is told to put his hands on his head and slowly walk toward officers.

Police said he surrendered without incident after several prompts from law enforcement.

Another suspect, a 39-year-old woman, was trying to hide inside a refrigerator before she was arrested.

While officers searched the home after their arrest, they found two loaded weapons, including a fully automatic Glock and rifle. Seven phones that were possibly used in the commission of other crimes were also found.

The man has five felony convictions and was arrested on two felony warrants for illegal possession of a firearm.

The woman has 23 convictions and was arrested on warrants for residential burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Investigators believe the pair are connected to an ATM theft ring that has been working in King and Pierce Counties since late last year.

