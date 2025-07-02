SWAT responds to ‘serious assault’ in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Just after 5 a.m. this morning, the Marysville community was told to avoid the area of 92nd Street NE, between State Avenue and 51st Avenue NE.

According to the Maryville Police Department, Region 1 SWAT was on the scene of a serious assault that occurred earlier this morning.

As of 8:15 a.m., Marysville PD reported that the suspect was in custody. However, police units would be staying in the area for several more hours.

The incident was contained to a single home, and police say there is no outstanding threat to the community.

